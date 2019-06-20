Fox News’ Senior Judicial Analyst Andrew Napolitano expressed genuine shock at Thursday’s bombshell testimony during Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s trial today, saying, “It’s highly irregular, highly unusual, happens once in your lifetime that’s a lot that a witness gets on the stand and says ‘He didn’t do it, I did.'”

Napolitano said, “This is almost Perry Mason-like, what stands out to me is this is a government witness that the government chose to put on the stand. Obviously, without thoroughly debriefing the witnesses, it’s almost unheard of for the government witness to say I did it.”

The trial of Navy SEAL accused war criminal took a dramatic turn Thursday when a SEAL Team Seven medic revealed in testimony that he believes that he killed the teenaged ISIS fighter and not Gallagher himself. In stunning testimony, combat medic Corey Scott revealed that he put his thumb over a breathing tube after Gallagher stabbed the wounded ISIS fighter, causing death by asphyxiation.

Napolitano also offered: “What also stands out to me is that this witness is under oath and made a public confession to a murderer and a war crime at the same time which is obviously good news for the defendant but not good news for the witness.”

Gallagher had been turned in by seven of his fellow Navy SEALs for a series of war crimes, including apparently shooting civilians for sport. SEALs said he used a sniper rifle to gun down a school-age girl and an old man. In 2017, SEALs told investigators, Gallagher walked up to a teenage ISIS fighter being treated by medics and stabbed the prisoner to death with a hunting knife.

Scott’s admission is without question good news for Gallagher, though he still faces an uphill battle in terms of this trial and reputation reclamation.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com