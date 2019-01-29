Napolitano Slams FBI’s ‘Gestapo-Like Tactics’ Against Roger Stone To Scare Him Into Cooperating

Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano took his criticisms of the FBI to the next level on Tuesday by saying they used “Gestapo-like tactics” in their handling of Roger Stone.

Earlier today, Mediaite noted how Napolitano appeared on Fox & Friends and said the FBI caused an “American nightmare” for Stone by using excessive force when they placed him under arrest him last week. Stone pled “not guilty” during his arraignment today in Washington D.C., and when Napolitano reacted to the news on America’s Newsroom, he flirted with Stone’s talking points about supposedly being even more roughly treated than Osama bin Laden (who was executed by Navy SEALS in 2011).

“They’re looking to squeeze Roger Stone, that’s the reason for the Gestapo-like tactics last Friday morning at his house where they sent twice the number of people to arrest him as the Department of Defense sent to kill Osama bin Laden. It just isn’t supposed to happen in America unless the government has some ulterior motive for using brute force. In this case, they want to try and terrify Stone into cooperating with them.”

During his assessment, Napolitano also reiterated his view that Robert Mueller “may have bought himself another year in office” if he tries to remain in his position of special counsel until the end to Stone’s trial. Napolitano seemed to suggest that this will impact the 2020 Iowa Caucus as he made this point.

Watch above, via Fox News.

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com