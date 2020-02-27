Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano swatted away the Trump campaign’s lawsuit against the New York Times, saying outright that it will be dismissed in a Thursday appearance on the president’s favorite morning show.

Trump is suing the Times over an opinion piece, written by the paper’s former executive editor, arguing his campaign had an “overarching deal” with Russia to trade a foreign policy favorable to the country for election help.

On Fox & Friends, Napolitano pointed out that “opinion is protected” under the law, which is why the Trump campaign is seeking to argue that the piece is not opinion and was presented as fact.

“If it is an opinion, the case goes away because your opinion can be anything you want,” Napolitano said.

“Even if a fact quoted in it, in the New York Times, is wrong?” Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy asked.

“Correct,” Napolitano said. “Because it is opinion that he claims he’s aggrieved by.”

The legal analyst added that he believes the lawsuit is intended to “[gin] up his animosity with the Times” and push to “expand libel law,” adding, “But I don’t think it will succeed.”

“So you’re saying the campaign does not have standing?” Doocy asked.

“Correct,” Napolitano replied. “I think it will be dismissed.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]