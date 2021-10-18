Native American Group Demands Fox News Hosts Be Fired for Tying Indigenous Peoples to ‘Racist’ Tropes of Violence, Alcoholism

A non-profit advocacy group for Native Americans is calling for Fox News to fire network hosts Jesse Watters and Rachel Campos-Duffy for their “racist” comments about indigenous people.

The outrage stems from a recent segment of Fox News Primetime in which Watters and Campos-Duffy complained about Kamala Harris saying America should acknowledge the devastating impact Christopher Columbus and other European colonizers had on Native American nations. Watters hyperbolically summed up the vice-president’s comments as her essentially saying “America is a horrible place,” and Campos-Duffy proclaimed Columbus “the first victim of cancel culture.”

The segment went on with Campos-Duffy saying Native Americans are not being held to “the same standard” as Columbus, saying “We know that they were just as brutal, we know they actually had slaves, including African-American slaves, they conquered tribes before and after Columbus came.” She argued that the societal conditions for Native Americans “have everything to do with government dependency, cycles of poverty and alcoholism, and family breakdowns.”

Watters agreed there were “an incredible amount of atrocities” Native Americans committed against each other, and further complained that “[Harris] only goes after this country” when speaking about the dark sides of human history. Watters also fueled the notion that Native Americans are government freeloaders, saying “[Democrats] are just going to try to send more slush funds to the reservations, and make them out to be victims, and then have them keep voting for Democrats.”

The segment came to the attention of IllumiNative, which describes itself as “a new nonprofit initiative designed to increase the visibility of – and challenge the negative narrative about – Native Nations and peoples in American society.” The organization condemned the segment on Twitter, demanding a correction from Fox and saying Watters, Campos-Duffy, and her husband — former Congressman Sean Duffy — should be fired for their “blatant racism.”

Christopher Columbus was the first victim of cancel culture 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 These racist remarks by @RCamposDuffy, @JesseBWatters & @SeanDuffyWI are hateful & unacceptable.@FoxNews must apologize & fire these staffers. #FoxSoRacist pic.twitter.com/lltFvoMVf9 — IllumiNative (@_IllumiNatives) October 15, 2021

We’re horrified by the blatant racism broadcasted on-air by hosts @RCamposDuffy, @JesseBWatters & contributor @SeanDuffyWI. False narratives about Native people are incredibly harmful. @FoxNews isn’t above accountability & must correct these statements on air.#FoxSoRacist pic.twitter.com/xMIBbbmkN5 — IllumiNative (@_IllumiNatives) October 16, 2021

The group’s executive director, Crystal Echo Hawk, spoke to The Daily Beast, and she further denounced the “outrageously false and harmful statements about Native Americans” from Fox.

“This rhetoric is incredibly harmful and dangerous and very clearly rooted in racism and white supremacy. Instead of allowing people to perpetuate revisionist history that erases the true history of this country—we need to start calling it what it was. Genocide,” Echo Hawk said. “There should not be a television network in the United States that allows people like Jesse Watters, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Sean Duffy to disseminate hate and indoctrinate this country with racism and white supremacy.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

