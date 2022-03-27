U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith tried to have it both ways by dialing back Joe Biden’s remarks while praising the president’s “pitch perfect” speech in Warsaw.

CNN’s Dana Bash interviewed Smith on Sunday’s State of the Union, and started with pointed questioning about Biden stating that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” as Russia continues to invade Ukraine. Given that White House officials have been rolling back those comments and saying they don’t reflect official U.S. policy, Bash asked Smith “Was that comment a mistake?”

“Well, look, the president had spent the day visiting with Ukrainian refugees,” Smith responded. “He went to the National Stadium in Warsaw and literally met with hundreds of Ukrainians. He heard their heroic stories as they were fleeing Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine. In the moment, I think that was a principled human reaction to the stories that he had heard that day, but no. As you heard from Secretary Blinken and others, the U.S. does not have a policy of regime change in Russia. Full stop.”

Noting that Biden “sounded pretty unambiguous” in his statement, Bash reframed the question and asked Smith, “Are you concerned that by walking back the president’s comment, you and other administration officials may be undermining him on the world stage at a really critical moment?”

Smith brushed off the implication while gushing about what she called “great” and “historic” week Biden had engaging with Ukrainian officials, European leaders and the humanitarian crisis from the invasion.

“I thought the speech was completely pitch perfect,” said Smith. “I think this will set us on a good course for continuing to support the allies, support Ukrainians and apply pressure on Russia to get them to stop this war.”

Bash asked Smith if the White House’s comments mean “the U.S. believes Putin should be in power?”

Smith answered “We are not pursuing a policy of regime change, but I think the full administration, the president included, believes that we cannot empower Putin right now to wage war in Ukraine or pursue these acts of aggression.”

Watch above, via CNN.

