White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien seemed undisturbed by the idea of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, being targeted by foreign efforts to meddle with the 2020 election.

Ever since Giuliani pushed New York Post forward with their story on Hunter Biden’s laptop controversy, a plethora of questions have been raised over the story’s credibility, dubious sourcing, and conflicting assessments of Giuliani’s susceptibility to Russian disinformation. One day after Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe warned of Iranian and Russian election interference attempts, CBS’ Paula Reid asked O’Brien, “were you aware of concerns that the president’s personal attorney might be the target of a foreign influence campaign?”

When O’Brien refused to comment on the matter, Reid pressed on by emphasizing the significance of Giuliani being targeted by foreign influence campaigns.

“I think there are a lot of people in America that are targeted by foreign influence,” O’Brien replied. “There are a lot of folks that are trying to influence Americans so we’ve always got to be concerned about that. That’s something we’re concerned about across the board. I’m not going to get into any specifics on any specific politician.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]