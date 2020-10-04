White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien spoke with CBS’ Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday, updating viewers on President Donald Trump’s condition.

“This is the most serious health crisis a president has faced since Ronald Reagan was shot back in 1981,” Brennan noted. “Every intelligence service in the world wants to know how the commander-in-chief is doing.”

O’Brien said he’s spoken to Mark Meadows and learned that the president feels well.

“He actually wants to get back home to the White House and get back to work, but I think he’s going to stay at Walter Reed for at least another period of time,” he said.

O’Brien recalled how he had coronavirus months ago and said doctors want to make sure the president continues getting the best treatment in the crucial days ahead.



