NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Says It ‘Looked Terrible’ That Hunter Biden Took Money From Ukraine When Father Was VP

NBC News justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian said that it “looked terrible’ when President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden took money from Ukraine while his father was Vice President.

The younger Biden earned $50,000 monthly for being on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which was the subject of tax evasion, bribery, and conspiracy investigations. Former President Donald Trump sought dirt from Ukraine on him and his father, leading to his first impeachment in December 2019 in which he was acquitted by the Senate in early 2020.

There’s “sufficient evidence” to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making a false statement surrounding a gun purchase, reported The Washington Post on Thursday, citing “people familiar with the case.”

The decision about whether to file charges will be made by David Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney in Delaware.

NBC News reported earlier this year that “from 2013 through 2018 Hunter Biden and his company brought in about $11 million via his roles as an attorney and a board member” with Burisma “and his work with a Chinese businessman [Ye Jianming] now accused of fraud [and bribery].”

Appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday, Dilanian mostly defended Hunter Biden doing business with foreign governments though he said that he should not have taken money from Burisma when his father was President Barack Obama’s Number Two.

In terms of corruption, conflict of interest, we have never heard a hint that there were potential criminal charges there because Hunter Biden wasn’t an office holder. It was perfectly legal for him to take money from foreign governments as long as he wasn’t inappropriately giving them information from his family or something. There’s no hint of that. As bad as it looks, we should all acknowledge, it looked terrible he did this while his father was vice president and in charge of Ukraine issues and he was taking $50,000 a month from that energy company, but no hint that he was ever going to be charged on that count. But again, yes, the tax charges, it’s a fairly simple proposition. It comes down to what does this U.S. Attorney in Delaware, appointed by Donald Trump, what is he going to decide on this case.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com