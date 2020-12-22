In the past few days, there’s been reporting about White House meetings that have set off alarm bells across the political world — to the point where one report is saying even some Trump loyalists are worried about what’s going on.

President Donald Trump has been meeting and talking recently with people like Rudy Giuliani, Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, etc., in his ongoing quest to overturn the results of the election, citing conspiratorial claims about voter fraud.

One of the weirder elements here is that even Giuliani — who is still pushing baseless conspiracy theories and even reportedly asked DHS about seizing voting machines — has supposedly concerned about Powell going too far, even for him. He distanced the Trump legal effort from her yet again this week, despite her recent presence at the White House, and as CNN reported, during the now-infamous White House meeting, “some of Trump’s aides pushed back on Powell and Flynn’s more outrageous suggestions about overturning the election.”

So on MSNBC Tuesday afternoon, NBC News reporter Josh Lederman summed up “where we’re at right now” in stark terms: “folks who were previously considered the most extreme voices around President Trump are now the ones who are keeping him from even more extreme voices.”

He noted how Trump is listening to people like Powell because they’re indulging in his “fantasy” of overturning the election, and added, “Who would have ever thought that Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows would be the thing standing between us and martial law?”

You can watch above, via NBC News.

