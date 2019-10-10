NBC News staffers are said to be fuming at network brass’s handling of the newly-publicized rape claims agains Matt Lauer.

According to the Daily Beast, NBC News president Noah Oppenheim was confronted by outraged staffers one day after reporting from Ronan Farrow’s new book became public — in which it was revealed that Oppenheim and NBC chief Andy Lack might have known about the rape claim against Lauer by former staffer Brooke Nevils long before Lauer was let go by the network.

“[W]e deserve answers from you,” one staffer told Oppenheim, according to the Beast.

The Beast reports that the call did little to placate his scorned employees.

“It is an absolute disgrace these two [Oppenheim and Lack] are dirtying our doorstep,” an employee described as a senior staffer told the Beast afterwards. “We were lied to and are pissed.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com