The headline emerging from a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal national Democratic primary poll has Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders taking the lead for the first time over former Vice President Joe Biden by a single point.

But there is another fascinating media related poll result that is sure to please CNN staffers ensconced in their tony new Hudson Yards headquarters.

To be clear, the poll focused on 428 interviews among Democratic Primary Voters, however, buried on the last page of a nine-page report is the question of which news sources do poll responders watch or consumer regularly. CNN was the top reply, earning an impressive 62%, while MSNBC got a 42% and Fox News a 22%. Of course, the poll is entirely comprised

These numbers stand in stark, and actually inverted, contrast to cable ratings, which has seen Fox News as the dominant outlet for well over a decade. CNN’s viewers are typically third, though their in-demo ratings compare quite favorably to the other two.

Fox News doing so poorly among Democratic party members is no surprise really, but MSNBC getting bested by CNN by 20 points may cause concern at 30 Rock.

The poll’s media question and responses:

When it comes to staying up with the news, which of these news sources, if any, do you watch or consume regularly? (RANDOMIZE, ACCEPT MULTIPLE ANSWERS) ^^ THIS TABLE HAS BEEN RANKED BY THE HIGHEST PERCENTAGE The cable channel CNN …………………………………………………………….. 62

Broadcast network news, such as NBC, ABC, or CBS ……………………. 55

The cable channel MSNBC ………………………………………………………….42

Progressive or liberal news outlets, blogs, or websites ………………….. 31

The cable channel Fox News ……………………………………………………… 22

Conservative news outlets, blogs, or websites ……………………………… 15

Or, do you not watch or consume any of these to follow the news ….. 4

Watch different TV news (VOL) …………………………………………………. 1

Get news from some other source (VOL) …………………………………….. 5

Not sure …………………………………………………………………………………… – Results shown reflect responses among registered voters who said they would vote in the Democratic primary or caucus.

