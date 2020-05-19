Dr. Irwin Redlener, National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University and an NBC News public health analyst, said that President Donald Trump himself is becoming a public health hazard.

The president announced Monday that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine.

Nicolle Wallace, who was skeptical Monday that POTUS is actually taking it, said, “The only public health measure that he’s embraced is hand-washing.”

“I think everything is calculated, everything is intentional,” Redlener said. “He is defiant, as an MO of his personality and what he’s attempting to do and show himself as a leader, but the fact that he’s doing and saying these things, as you just recounted, Nicole, that are just — they’re just preposterous. And it’s dangerous.”

He continued:

“If I want to do something outside the ordinary, if you do, maybe I’ll have a handful of people that might pay attention, but he’s President of the United States. His words have impact across the entire world. So when he says something that’s dangerous or when he ponders out loud at a briefing about the use of bleach, isopropyl alcohol, and UV lights on your body to prevent or treat covid, people pay attention to those things. And he himself has become a personal public health hazard to citizens of this country. It’s just astounding. And I’m hoping that somebody can talk some sense into him.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

