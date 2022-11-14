NBC Suspends Reporter Over Paul Pelosi Story, Per The Daily Beast

NBC suspended Today show correspondent Miguel Almaguer and is conducting an investigation after the network pulled his story about Paul Pelosi, The Daily Beast’s Confider newsletter reported on Monday.

Last month, police say a home intruder attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer at their San Francisco home. He sustained a fractured skull during the incident and required surgery. Nancy was not home at the time.

According to an FBI affidavit, the suspect ranted about wanting to maim the speaker because she’s the leader of the House Democrats. The suspect also spread fringe right-wing conspiracy theories online.

Shortly after reports of the attack emerged, some right-wing media outlets began questioning officials’ accounts. Innuendo suggesting Paul Pelosi knew was in a romantic relationship with the suspected abounded.

Almaguer’s report purported to provide additional, albeit vague details that, taken a certain way, might suggest Paul Pelosi knew the suspect:

“When officers arrived here at the Pelosi home exactly a week ago today, they initially didn’t have any idea exactly what was going on. They knew they had a high priority call on their hand. What was unclear what was happening inside the property just behind me.”

“The 82-year-old did not immediately declare an emergency or tried to leave his home, but instead began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police. It’s unclear if the 82-year-old was already injured or what his mental state was, say sources.”

“Why Pelosi didn’t try to flee or tell responding officers he was in distress is unclear.”

“We still don’t know exactly what unfolded between Mr. Pelosi and the suspect for the 30 minutes they were alone inside that house before police arrived.”

NBC subsequently pulled the story. As one source told Mediaite last week:

[T]he segment was removed after it was determined the main source for the information was unreliable regarding the circumstances that the police encountered when they arrived at the house, specifically what the police saw and how far the attacker was from the door.

Confider broke the news of Almaguer’s suspension on Monday evening:

NBC Today show correspondent Miguel Almaguer has been suspended pending an internal investigation after NBC News had to retract his reporting that inflamed right-wing conspiracy theories about the brutal assault on Paul Pelosi, Confider has learned.

The report stated that NBC declined to comment, while Almaguer did not respond to a request for one.

