NBC News reporter Ben Collins spoke with MSNBC host Chris Hayes about President Donald Trump’s habit of retweeting dubious accounts, arguing it was because he chooses to believe information from an ecosystem where he is a “god emperor.”

“Sometimes the president will retweet an account and it has very few followers, sometimes it’s following zero people. In one case he retweeted the first tweet of an account. I thought to myself, how did he get there to finding out this person to retweet their first one. How does that work?” Hayes asked on All In With Chris Hayes, with Collins noting a number of these accounts get taken down.

“[Trump’s] been on one recently,” Collins said. “That’s probably the best way to put it. When he is, he retweets these very shady accounts. The accounts all have very specific hyper-targeted messages.”

“What we really have to do is come to the reality that we are all in now, which is that there are two different realities for news now and he has ventured into the one that appeases him the most,” Collins continued. “There is an entire ecosystem that exists to push narratives that absolve him of every crime, absolve him of every wrongdoing that has ever existed.”

“He’s created a secondary ecosystem for himself that absolves him of everything. … In these spaces where he’s like a god emperor,” Collins said. “He cannot do wrong.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

