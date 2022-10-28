NBC’s Caputo Pours Cold Water on Democrats’ Chances in Florida: ‘Really Don’t Have Much Going for Them’

NBC national political reporter Marc Caputo poured cold water on the Democratic midterm prospects in Florida, saying they “really don’t have much going for them.”

“In battleground Florida, a new headline from Politico says all signs are pointing to a Republican landslide with 11 days before the election and much of Florida already voting. What is the strategy for Democrats in these next days?” asked anchor José Díaz-Balart on his show on Friday.

Caputo said that all that Democrats can do is hope for the best and warned about a once-blue area changing.

“The strategy for Democrats in Florida right now is probably to pray. They really don’t have much going for them,” he said. “On primary election night, Aug. 23rd, the day after I was here to talk about that story I wrote, which said that Democrats were thinking that Charlie Crist had little prayer. So far, that has shown to be the case.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, the GOP incumbent, leads Crist in the RealClearPolitics average with an 11.2 percentage point lead.

“And in the Senate race, Val Demings is running against Marco Rubio. But Rubio is a tough candidate to beat statewide and that’s because of where we sit. I mean, not actually Telemundo studios, right? But in Miami-Dade County,” continued Caputo. “This is a county that used to be a heavily blue county, and it’s getting very purple and a big reason for that is Hispanic voters are shifting harder and harder right, at least in this county and in this state, and as a result, Ron DeSantis might be the first governor since Jeb Bush in 2002, in 20 years, to win Miami-Dade. If that happens, it’s a wipeout.

Rubio, the GOP incumbent, leads Demings by 7.4 percent in the RealClearPolitics average.

