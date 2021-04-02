NBC News’ Jonathan Allen reported Friday afternoon on comments one Capitol Police officer made to him after an individual rammed into a Capitol barricade and injured two officers.

The most recent reports as of this posting say the suspect — who was shot at after emerging from their vehicle with a knife — is dead.

Allen was on the ground and called into MSNBC to describe the security presence there.

“I spoke to one Capitol policeman who confirmed some of the details that you’ve just been hearing, and also said to me, ‘We’ve been attacked,'” he added.

Chuck Todd said, “If you’re a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, you have to feel more under siege today… We’re almost at the three-month anniversary of January 6th.”

After Allen’s comments on air, the U.S. Capitol Police confirmed one of the injured officers has died.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

