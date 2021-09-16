During Thursday’s White House briefing, Kelly O’Donnell of NBC News asked Jen Psaki why President Joe Biden “coughs so frequently.”

“Many of us were in the East Room watching the president,” she said, presumably referencing a speech about the economy Biden gave that morning. “We’ve seen him on many occasions where he has a repeated cough. What is the situation with that cough, and is that a concern?”

Psaki responded

PSAKI: It’s not a concern. We have a doctor who travels with him obviously, who checks in if it is ever warranted, and certainly that continues to be the case as it has been since the beginning of his presidency. O’DONNELL: Is there an explanation for why he coughs so frequently in situations like that? I’m sure you saw it. PSAKI: I did. I don’t think it’s an issue of concern. I think there are a range of reasons why we may need to clear our throat, or we may have a little light cold. And that’s certainly something that presidents, elected officials, reporters, spokespeople can confront. But it’s not an area where we have a medical concern.

Much has been made by some journalists and pundits about the 78-year-old president’s health. Coughs, sniffles, and misspeaks have provided them with a fair share of fodder. Some of the bolder armchair doctors in conservative media have even “diagnosed” Biden with dementia.

