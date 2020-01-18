Weekend Today anchor Kristen Welker pressed Pam Bondi, a member of President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense, on her and other Trump allies’ documented links to Lev Parnas.

“So now we have multiple pictures of President Trump with Lev Parnas, his family members with Lev Parnas, his top associates – you’re even in one of the photos. It also includes an electronic calendar entry of a breakfast meeting with President Trump just days before Parnas was arrested,” Welker noted Saturday, referring to a trove of information released about Parnas, who worked heavily with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani in Ukraine and has provided new evidence to the House about the Ukraine scandal.

“So does the president still maintain he does not know who Lev Parnas is?” she asked Bondi

The former Florida attorney general brushed off the apparent links by saying she and other public figures take thousands of pictures.

“I can tell you as a former Florida attorney general in a state with almost 22 million people we took pictures constantly, constantly with thousands of people and clearly Lev Parnas liked to take pictures with a lot of people,” Bondi said. “I remember him being at a Republican AG event. He showed up at events pretty much everywhere where republicans were, elected republicans, prominent republicans.”

“I don’t know what that matters, what they’re planning on doing with it, but you know, we’re going to stick to the facts and stick to the law in this case,” she continued. “This is all about one phone call President Trump had with President Zelensky, the transcript was released.”

Watch above, via NBC’s Weekend Today.

