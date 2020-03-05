During Thursday morning’s Morning Joe, NBC contributor Kurt Bardella brought up the infamous Benghazi investigation that hounded Hillary Clinton, charging that Republicans are trying to do something similar to former Vice President Joe Biden now.

“Well, clearly they’re trying to make Burisma the new Benghazi for 2020,” he said, adding that it was “it’s interesting that all of a sudden Senate Republicans believe that congressional subpoenas should be honored, and adhered to, and listened to.”

Bardella referred to Sen. Ron Johnson’s plan to organize a first subpoena in the Burisma probe, and alluded to a conversation between Donald Trump and Sean Hannity on Fox News on Wednesday, which focused on Hunter Biden’s business in Ukraine.

Trump specifically told Hannity, “That will be a major issue in the campaign. I will bring that up all the time.”

“I don’t see any way out for them. I don’t see how they can answer those questions. And maybe they can. I hope they can. I actually prefer they can’t,” the president added.

Biden’s Super Tuesday success, which vaulted him into the frontrunner position, has only further made him a target from Republican members.

“If he is in fact the frontrunner for the Democratic nominee to be president of the United States, all the more reason to get to the bottom of it, and make sure that the people have all the information that they need to make an informed decision on the person that would be president of the United States,” Sen. Kevin Cramer told reporters on Wednesday.

Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma was regularly used against the Democratic party during Trump’s impeachment trial, which was sparked by the president’s call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Trump encouraged him to investigate the Bidens.

Trump defense lawyer Pam Bondi ripped into Biden for his position on Burisma’s board, referring to concerns from State Department official impeachment inquiry witness George Kent, she stated, “Burisma was so corrupt that George Kent said he intervened to prevent USAID from cosponsoring an event with Burisma.”

An Axios fact check found that the Burisma investigation didn’t involve Hunter Biden, and his work was not being actively investigated by a Ukrainian prosecutor at the time in question.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]