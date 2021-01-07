NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt closed Thursday’s broadcast with a soaring commentary reacting to the attack on the nation’s Capitol.

In a 75-second statement delivered at the end of the show, Holt reflected on what he labeled a close call.

“Has it ever happened to you?” Holt said. “Something traumatic happens, a close call behind the wheel for example, and only later after that initial shock does it strike you and sink in just how close you came to disaster? That’s the feeling I woke up with this morning. And I suspect I’m not alone.

“As I swiped through more harrowing accounts from those inside the Capitol, scanned new pictures and video clips that emerged overnight, yesterday’s trauma suddenly became fresh again. I shuddered to think just how close to the edge our democracy teetered in a sustained violent spasm of pure and simple revolt and terror.”

Without mentioning him by name, Holt laid Wednesday’s tumult at the feet of President Donald Trump and his allies who have fought to overturn an election he lost fair and square.

“The fact that it happened at a time our country is already at its most vulnerable, suffering under a soul crushing pandemic, is not only un-American, it is cruel,” Holt said. “And to think that it was all fanned by a campaign of lies and phony conspiracies from guardians of democracy, simply rips your heart out.”

Holt ended on an upbeat note, though, and expressed hope going forward.

“Democracy, however, prevailed in the wee hours of the morning – the electoral votes confirmed,” he said. “And in 13 days we will have a new president. Just as the framers intended.”

