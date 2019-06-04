NBC News’s Richard Engel poured cold water on President Donald Trump’s curious claim of seeing “thousands of people cheering” him in support, calling that claim “delusional.” But Trump appeared to be commenting on Britons out to show support the Queen, with whom he was traveling at the time.

During a joint press conference with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May, President Trump responded to a claim about demonstrators in London protesting his visit by claiming there were “thousands” cheering his visit with the Royal Family.

“As far as the protests, I have to tell you, because I commented on it yesterday,” Trump said, referring to his tweets on the subject.

“We left the prime minister, the Queen, the Royal family, there were thousands of people in the streets cheering,” Trump said. “And even coming over today, there were thousands of people cheering, and then I heard that they were protesting.”

“I said ‘Where are the protests? I don’t see any protests,’” Trump insisted. “I did see a small protest today when I came, very small, so a lot of it is fake news, I hate to say.”

While there are people there in support of Trump, they appear to be far outnumbered by those in protest. The numbers of those protesting Trump, however, also appears to be a fraction of what was expected.

Watch above via NBC.

