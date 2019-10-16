NBC News correspondent Richard Engel today hit back against comments made by President Donald Trump defending his Syria withdrawal decision.

Engel reported from northern Syria that Kurdish commanders “say they are witnessing ethnic cleansing right now.”

“So when President Trump says the Kurds are safer now than they were before, that is absolutely not the case,” he continued. “The Kurds are running for their lives. They are in a fight against Turkey. They are in a fight against Turkish-backed militias, radical militias, that include former members of ISIS and al Qaeda, according to multiple officials. So the Kurds are being pushed off of their land. They are being killed. There have been atrocities already carried out by these Turkish-backed militias that have pulled people by the side of the road and executed them on the spot.”

Engel again emphasized, “Even though there is this diplomatic mission of Vice President Pence and the Secretary of State heading to Turkey to try to convince them to slow down the offensive, if anything the offensive has picked up by Turkey and its militias. So when President Trump says, ‘oh, the Kurds are safer today, they’re better off,’ that is not at all what is happening here in northern Syria.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

