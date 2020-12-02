NBC’s Welker Grills Kayleigh McEnany Over AG Shutting Down Voter Fraud Claims: Does Trump ‘Still Have Confidence in Bill Barr?’

NBC News’ Kristen Welker confronted White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany over Attorney General Bill Barr contradicting President Donald Trump over the integrity of the 2020 election.

As McEnany opened up her Wednesday briefing for questions from the press, Welker asked about Barr’s comments that the Department of Justice has “not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election” — an assessment which flies in the face of Team Trump’s claim that the election was undermined by mass fraud.

“Why hasn’t President Trump conceded?” Welker asked, in light of the Barr remarks.

McEnany responded by referring to a different part of Barr’s comments and saying the Trump campaign’s legal actions are all “civil litigation, which is apart from what the DOJ would be involved in.” Welker followed up by noting the dozens of setbacks the Trump legal team has seen in court, plus the certification of Joe Biden’s multiple victories in the 2020 battleground states.

“Does the president still think he has a path to win?” Welker asked.

“The president says he believes all legal votes should be counted and all illegal vote should not be counted, and in fact the campaign is pursuing that litigation but I can’t get into the details of that litigation here,” McEnany said. She repeated “I will leave it to the campaign to pursue their end,” glossing over the fact that McEnany has recently gone back and forth between representing herself as press secretary and campaign operative.

“Does he still have confidence in Bill Barr?” Welker asked in conclusion, which drew only an ambiguous reply from McEnany.

