Former solicitor general Neal Katyal praised Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch for writing the majority opinion in a ruling that protects LGBT people from job discrimination.

The case took up the question of whether Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects people from being discriminated against by their employers for their sexual orientation. In a 6-3 ruling, the court decided that federal law forbids such discrimination against gay and transgender people.

Gorsuch sided with Chief Justice John Roberts, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan, Stephen Breyer, and Sonia Sotomayor on the case, and he wrote the majority opinion of the court. Katyal appeared on MSNBC to break down the case, calling it an “astounding day” and praised Gorsuch for his part in the “landmark” ruling.

It doesn’t surprise me that Justice Gorsuch wrote this opinion. When he was nominated, I testified in favor of him and said if I were president, he’s not the justice I would appoint, but he’s a real judge. I think you see a decision like today underscoring it. That’s not to say I’m gonna agree with him on every case, but here you see what the craft of judging is all about: reviewing a statute — some words enacted by Congress — and interpreting them. Not with some bias toward a policy result you want to get at, but just the text of the statute and what those words actually mean to us as living breathing creatures today. That’s what Justice Gorsuch did. I’m proud of him. I’m proud of the court for reaching this decision.”

