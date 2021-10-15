Adele Superfan Neil Cavuto Credits New Song For Stock Rally: ‘They’re Calling It the Adele Rally. Ok, Maybe They’re Not, But I Am’

There may be no one on the planet who was more giddy for the release of Adele’s new single “Easy On Me” than Neil Cavuto. It was her first new song release in six years.

How excited was the Fox News host? So excited that he spent the first 14 minutes and 30 seconds of Friday’s show about it, complete with “Fox News Alert” graphic at the top of the show. (We’re only showing you the first two and a half.) He also sprinkled references to the singer throughout the rest of his show.

“Adele — she’s back,” said Cavuto. “There’s hope for the world.”

He has long worn his Adele fandom on his sleeve. Last Week Tonight even did an “And Now” segment titled “Neil Cavuto Really Loves Adele.”

“I know what you’re thinking,” Cavuto said to his Friday afternoon audience. “‘This Adele fixation of yours, Cavuto, is weird.’ Maybe it makes some of you uncomfortable. Last time I got into this Adele thing, some of you said it was downright creepy. ‘You’re old enough to be her father.’ True enough. But I’m old enough as well to appreciate this remarkable singer’s impeccable timing as well.”

He even credited the singer with boosting the markets on Friday, calling it “the Adele rally”:

Today, all of these predictable stories that dominate our national discourse – the mess in Washington, the soaring prices, the spending craziness – well, they’re all taking a back seat to a front-and-center superstar that might ever so briefly take our minds off what ails us and what might very well unites us, even if for a little while. Look what it did to the markets today! They’re calling it the Adele rally. Ok, maybe they’re not, but I am. That’s why I’m making a big deal out of all this. Not because of some weird, even disturbing obsession, although it does disturb my wife and so many others, but because of the calming, captivating lyrics Adele brings to a beleaguered world that needs the welcome distraction. That’s why this is so big. Because something good is back. What better way to jump into a weekend, right? By the way, you’re welcome, America.

Later in the show, Cavuto noted that today is his 38th wedding anniversary.

Watch above via Fox News.

