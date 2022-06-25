Neil Cavuto Challenges Al Green Over Maxine Waters’ ‘To Hell With Supreme Court’ Comments: ‘She Does Not Support Violence’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto pressed Rep. Al Green (D-TX) on Saturday over fiery comments from Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), in which she said “the hell with the Supreme Court.”

Waters made her remarks when she and Rep. Green joined those protesting outside the Supreme Court over the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

“You ain’t seen nothing yet,” Waters said. “To hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them!”

The comments caused a big reaction among Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) who accused the congresswoman of “encouraging” violence. According to Green, though, Waters was simply promoting peaceful protesting.

“Congressman, she said the hell with the Supreme Court. Do you agree with that?” asked Cavuto when interviewing Green. The Texas Democrat responded by claiming Waters “does not support violence.”

Well, I don’t allow the vociferous verbiage to overshadow the profundity of her statement. The honorable Maxine Waters is saying that peaceful protest is still in order, that she does not support violence. Dr. King filled the mall in Washington D.C. With a peaceful protest. He was the king of peaceful protests so I think she’s merely indicating and forecasting, in fact, prognosticating there will be large crowds protesting in Washington D.C. As evidenced by what she said yesterday.

Cavuto pushed further, questioning whether Waters was promoting completely ignoring the SCOTUS ruling.

“So She wasn’t saying ignore what the Supreme Court says because that, speaking from someone serving in the United States congress, would be scary, right?” he asked.

“She’s not saying ignore, but I think we can all differ with the opinions Supreme Court,” Green argued.

Cavuto drew a comparison to criticism of Donald Trump not accepting the 2020 presidential election results, questioning government institutions. Green then accused Trump of “stacking the deck” by vowing to only appoint pro-life Supreme Court Justices.

In Friday tweets, Waters called the end of Roe v. Wade the “beginning of an extreme Republican agenda” from conservative Justices.

“This is only the beginning of an extreme Republican agenda to take away our personal freedoms, from abortion to contraception, to marriage equality to personal safety,” she wrote.

