Nerd Prom Struggles in Saturday Ratings, as Fox’s Greg Gutfeld Tops White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Nerd prom was a ratings dud.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, despite airing on two of the three major cable networks, failed to make much of an impression in the Saturday night ratings. According to Nielsen, the dinner drew 952,000 total viewers on CNN, and 644,000 on MSNBC. In the advertiser coveted adults 25-54 demographic, the dinner posted 169,000 viewers on CNN, and 93,000 on MSNBC.

The night’s big winner? The Greg Gutfeld Show on Fox News. The Five co-host scored with 1,989,000 overall viewers — besting CNN and MSNBC combined. Gutfeld also prevailed in the demo, putting up 328,000 viewers in that category, outpacing CNN for the top spot among the cable newsers.

Following a set from comic Michelle Wolf in 2018 which drew criticism from some for being hostile to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House Correspondents’ Association turned to historian Ron Chernow for a more serious address to headline this year’s event. But audiences did not embrace the change.

Those in search of comic relief had an alternative in the form of a special from Samantha Bee on TBS. The Full Frontal host’s Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner underwhelmed with 712,000 overall viewers, per Nielsen. It did, however, do well in the demo with 263,000 viewers.

