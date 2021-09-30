New Bodycam Video Shows Utah Cop Questioning Gabby Petito: ‘Where Did He Hit You? Don’t Worry, Just Be Honest’

On Thursday, CNN obtained additional body camera footage from the Moab, Utah police officers who spoke with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie during an August 12 traffic stop. This is a nearly one hour long video from the body cam on a different officer than the video footage that was previously released.

Shortly after that traffic stop, Petito went missing and was later found dead in a national park in Wyoming. Petito’s death has been ruled a homicide, but an exact cause of death has not yet been released. Laundrie remains missing and the FBI is searching for him.

In the nearly one hour long video of the new footage, an officer can be heard questioning Petito if Laundrie had hit her, and Petito replies that he had grabbed her face, causing a scratch with his fingernail.

CNN correspondent Leyla Santiago described the new footage to Erin Burnett, saying that it provided additional insight because “up until now, we’ve only seen the body cam footage of one of four officers involved that day.”

The new video, Santiago continued, showed Petito talking with the officer about the “bickering” between her and Laundrie earlier in the day that had spurred a witness to call the police.

“Did he hit you though?” the officer is heard saying on the video. “We want to know the truth, if he actually hit you, because, you know –”

“I guess, yeah, but I hit him first,” Petito replied.

“Where did he hit you?” the officer asked as Petito sniffled. “Don’t worry, just be honest.”

“He, like, grabbed my face, I guess,” she said, wrapping her hand around her jaw to show the officer. “He didn’t, like, hit me in the face, he didn’t like, punch me in the face or anything.”

“Did he slap your face or what?” asked the officer.

“He grabbed me like with his nail, and I guess that’s why — I definitely a cut right here, because I can feel it,” Petito said as she gestured along her cheek.

Later in the footage, said Santiago, the officers note that both Petito and Laundrie had scratches on them, and one officer called the witness back on his cell phone. The officer asked the witness if he saw Laundrie hit Petito. “The witness says he never saw him punch her, but that he saw him push or shove her.”

Santiago also reported that FBI officers had visited the Laundrie family home, and the family’s attorney had told CNN that they were there to collect personal items belong to Laundrie to assist the K-9s in their search for him.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

