As prosecutors continue to bring sex trafficking charges against Jeffrey Epstein, a new accuser has shared her story about how the embattled financier allegedly raped her while she was in high school.

Jennifer Araoz gave an interview to NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday, sharing her story about how she was repeatedly approached by a woman who worked for Epstein while she was 14 years old. Araoz characterized the woman as a “recruiter” who enticed her with promises that Epstein could help her with her acting ambitions, and that’s how she eventually met the financier at his townhouse.

Araoz said she was given $300 after the first meeting and was repeatedly invited back to Epstein’s house. She said that his house was “very suggestive” because it featured a lot of artwork with naked women, along with a pair of prosthetic breasts “that he could play with while he was taking a bath.”

The worst moments, however, came when Araoz says she was taken by herself to what Epstein called “the Massage Room.”

Araoz: At that moment. At the same time, I was scared, too, because I didn’t know if he’d get angry. I kind of just followed. I’d have just my underwear on. That’s how he liked it. I would just give massages back, then he would potentially, later on, turn over and play with himself. He would also like when I would play with his nipples, he used to get turned on by that. Then he would finish himself off, then that would be the end of it. He would still give me the $300, you know. Normally, I would either get it from the secretary, who would leave it in a drawer, or in the massage room. Guthrie: How often do you think you were there? Araoz: Once a week, twice a week my freshman year. Guthrie: Did you ever tell him your age? Araoz: I told the recruiter. I mentioned it in front of him… Guthrie: You were 14 years old? Araoz: He knew very well my age. He knew exactly, you know, who he was hanging out with. I don’t think he cared.

Things got worse when Araoz turned 15.

Araoz: ‘Just take your underwear off and get on top.’ I said ‘I didn’t want to.’ He very forcefully kind of brought me to the table. I just did what he told me to do. I was really scared. I didn’t necessarily think he was going to rape me. Guthrie: Did he hold you there? Araoz: Yeah, mm-hmm. Guthrie: No question in your mind, he knew you did not want that to happen? Araoz: Oh, yeah, definitely. There was no way. I don’t want to say I was screaming or anything of that nature. But I was terrified, and I was telling him to stop. Please stop, you know. Guthrie: Did he? Araoz: No, he did not stop. He had no intentions of stopping. That’s what he wanted and that’s what he got.

Araoz became emotional as she continued to talk about how she left acting school shortly after that and was wracked with guilt over what happened with Epstein. She also spoke of how it was because of that fear that she didn’t go public with her story sooner.

“He raped me. Forcefully raped me. He knew exactly what he was doing. I don’t think cared,” Araoz said. “What hurts even more so is that if I wasn’t afraid to come forward sooner, then maybe he wouldn’t have done it to other girls. I feel really guilty. To this day, I feel really guilty.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com