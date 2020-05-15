New White House Vaccine Chief Says He’s Confident There Will Be ‘A Few Hundred Million’ Vaccine Doses By End of 2020 

Moncef Slaoui, the new head of the White House coronavirus vaccine program, claimed that the “Operation Warp Speed” objectives were “very credible,” and said he is confident several hundred million vaccine doses will be available by the end of 2020, noting it will be “extremely challenging.”

“Operation Warp Speed,” the White House effort to find a potential coronavirus vaccine, will evaluate 14 candidates and work to develop a vaccine by the end of the year.

“I am really confident that our team across the many governmental agencies that are involved in these efforts…we will be able and will do the utmost to deliver these objectives,” Slaoui said during the coronavirus vaccine press briefing on Friday. “In fact, Mr. President, I very recently have seen early data from a clinical trial with a coronavirus vaccine, and this data made me feel even more confident that we will be able to deliver a few hundred million doses of vaccine by the end of 2020.”

Slaoui is likely referring to drug manufacturer Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, which was the first in the U.S. to enter a Phase 1 clinical trial. Warp Speed’s chief scientist was previously on the board of Moderna, before he accepted the government role.

Despite promising 100 million doses by the end of the year, Slaoui told The New York Times that he agreed with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s 12-18 month projection.

“Frankly, 12-18 months is already a very aggressive timeline,” Mr. Slaoui said. “I don’t think Dr. Fauci was wrong.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

