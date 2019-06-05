New York Times Deletes Tweet Suggesting Trump Family as American Royalty

A verified Twitter account managed by the New York Times has deleted what they described as “poorly worded” in promoting an article about the Trump families visit with the Royal Family that suggested that the Trump’s where American royalty themselves

The Twitter account @nytimesworld promotes the NYT’s world news coverage and the article promoted is titled “For Trump, London Visit Is a (Royal) Family Affair,” and described the presence of all of Trump’s children (save youngest Barron) during the official state visit between the White House and the Royal Family.

The original tweet promoting the article suggested that the Trump family had become the “American answer to British royalty.” A screen capture of the now deleted tweet:

The NY Times World Twitter account deleted that tweet and offered the following explanation:

We have deleted an earlier tweet to this article that was poorly worded and did not properly reflect the story. https://t.co/MDJz98FYeJ — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) June 4, 2019

And oft-repeated criticism amongst those politically opposed to President Donald Trump often acts like a “king” by flouting of accepted presidential standards, decorum and ignoring the checks and balances offered by separate but equal branches of government. This is best evidenced by the reaction by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

This gymnastics stunt of a take makes sense, considering he doesn’t want to be President – he wants to be King. And our refusal to impeach is making his dream come true. pic.twitter.com/Z9w3AyfNek — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 4, 2019

But the deleted tweet clearly opens with the cultural reference of citing the Kennedy’s as American royalty (which is a time-honored media trope that gets no criticism.) Noting that the U.S. president’s family — which is inarguably very powerful — has some similarities in meeting with the Royal family would normally not be a controversial observation. But in these very divided times, there is a different standard. And perhaps rightly so.

