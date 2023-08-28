Newsmax Contributor Rages At Oliver Anthony For Non-Partisan Stance: ‘Slapping In The Face The People Who Made Him Famous’

Newsmax host Bianca de la Garza led a conversation Monday about Oliver Anthony, whose viral protest song is topping the music charts for a second straight week, after the singer recently distanced himself from partisan politics.

“In case you’ve been living under a rock that is all over, Anthony, the Virginia farmer who shot to fame for his song ‘Rich Man North of Richmond,’” began de la Garza after playing some of the song on air.

“And he was defiant against conservative media that were spreading his message, notably after Fox News exploited his song ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ as they fished for an opportunity to make establishment candidates appear relatable on the debate stage last week. Well, liberal media is sort of running a victory lap because the singer isn’t a Republican. But guess what? He’s no bleeding heart liberal either. And maybe that is the left ignoring his song’s message altogether and just using him as a tool now to go and attack conservatives. Let’s get into it. Our power panel is here with reaction, Newsmax contributor Chrissy Clark and founder of Freedom Forever Landon Starbuck. Ladies, great to see you,” added the Newsmax host.

“So it seems like when you look at the headlines, liberals are just reveling in, you know, Anthony’s comments over the weekend saying that he’s not on either side, but Republicans are not turning their backs on him. And, you know, Chrissy, I think that’s emblematic sort of of what conservatives are about. And it’s about people being able to speak freely in America today. What is your take on why the left is so excited about this?” de la Garza asked Clark, a reporter for Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire.

“Oh, well, of course, they’re excited about this because he’s not overtly coming out as partisan. But when I initially saw this headline, I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” raged Clark.

“Like, this is a group of people that made your song wildly famous and you can’t write a song that’s about politics. He’s not talking about rainbows and butterflies. He’s talking about politics and then wondering why the political zeitgeist picks this up. It’s a little odd to me that he he’s almost slapping in the face the people that made him famous. It’s off-putting, I didn’t like this,” she concluded of Anthony’s non-partisan stance.

Watch the full clip above via Newsmax.

