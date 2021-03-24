Newsmax Host Dick Morris Tries to Link Biden Ending Muslim Travel Ban to Boulder Shooter – Who Came from Syria as Toddler in 2002

Newsmax host Dick Morris offered up a contorted, nativist attack on Joe Biden, trying to link his revocation of the Muslim travel ban to the Boulder mass shooter, who immigrated to the U.S. from Syria 19 years before Biden became president.

During Morris’ appearance as a guest on American Agenda on Wednesday, the former presidential adviser and host of Newsmax’s Dick Morris Democracy trafficked in a common xenophobic trope, claiming Biden “opened the floodgates” to immigrants from countries like Syria during a discussion of the Boulder massacre. The alleged killer, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, came to the United States from Syria with his family 19 years ago when he was three years old.

“There’s an overwhelming point here, which is that the killer was a Syrian refugee and Donald Trump banned refugees from terror-sponsoring countries like Syria,” Morris claimed, never explaining the chronology of Alissa’s immigration. “Joe Biden has opened the floodgates again letting them in and, in fact, with specifically earmarking refugees, he’s increased the number of refugees that can come into the U.S. by a factor of seven or eight.”

Morris then wandered into a hit on Democrats for misidentifying the causes of gun violence, which an overwhelming amount of research has linked the massive number of guns in the country. But according to Morris, a better policy to stop gun violence would be return to the now-abandoned NYPD policy of Stop & Frisk. In fact, several studies have demonstrated no correlation between Stop & Frisk and a decrease in gun crime, and after New York City shut down the policy in 2014 — in response to a civil liberties lawsuit — all types of crime continued to drop to record-low levels for years afterwards.

When American Agenda co-host Heather Childers then pointed out that Alissa came to the U.S. in 2002, when he was just a small child, and that he had been on the FBI’s radar recently (and yet was still able to legally purchase an assault rifle), Morris just plowed ahead with this original xenophobic narrative.

“I think the point is that he comes from a country that sponsors terrorism, Syria,” Morris insisted, before again implying the Boulder shooting is somehow evidence Biden is soft on terrorism. “His parents did and brought him here the young age, but that is precisely the kind of immigrant that Joe Biden is letting in and Donald Trump wanted to bar.”

Watch the video above, via Newsmax.

