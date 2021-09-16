Newsmax Host Flips Out Over Fauci Being Called ‘Sexiest Man Alive’: ‘He’s Got a Geeky Laugh’

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield devoted a 3-minute segment at the end of his show Wednesday night to The Guardian‘s dubbing of Dr. Anthony Fauci as the “sexiest man alive.”

The Guardian’s use of the phrase is a reference to a petition last year to get People to name him their Sexiest Man Alive.

Stinchfield decided to weigh in on this, referring to “the fake Bronx accent-toting, anti… whatever, freedom Dr. Fauci.”

“They call not having the answers to any questions — that’s sexy?” he asked.

He went through a bunch of clips featuring the well-known National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director and mockingly remarked, “That is not sexy at all, folks.”

Stinchfield even said, “He’s got a geeky laugh too, by the way. I guess do women really find geeky laughs sexy? Please tell me that’s not sexy.”

He proceeded to show video of Fauci laughing.

Stinchfield even brought up Fauci’s “athletic ability,” by showing the clip of Fauci throwing out the first pitch of the MLB season last year.

“Wow, what a manly man!” Stinchfield said. “I mean, let’s face it, he doesn’t even throw like a girl. He throws worse than a girl, and I know that’s gonna trigger everybody on the left, isn’t it?”

You can watch above, via Newsmax.

