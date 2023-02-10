Newsmax Host Pushes Santos to Get More ‘Specific’ On Financial Claims — Resulting in Fabulist Congressman Declaring He Founded a Company at 13

Hardliner Newsmax host Greg Kelly took fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to task on Thursday night over allegations that the origin of hundreds of thousands of dollars that he loaned to his own campaign had yet to be properly explained.

After Santos offered a boilerplate explanation for the source of the funds, Kelly pushed for more “specifics,” resulting in a bizarre answer, that if taken at face value would mean Santos was earning hundreds of thousands of dollars in wealth management as a teen.

“But it’s unclear if it’s actually your funds or someone else’s. $750-700,000. $120,000?” Kelly relayed to Santos in a now-viral clip.

“Go ahead, please. Where did the money come from?” Kelly asked the Republican who has been accused of lying about everything from his employment history to his heritage and even falsely linking his mother’s death to 9/11.

“I can attest that the total of the money was all legitimate money obtained through my legal practices with my company, and I distributed my dividends to myself and loaned it to the campaign,” Santos replied, adding:

I was all in on this. This wasn’t, I had my heart and soul in this, this, and this isn’t about power. This is about getting stuff done. Having somebody like me come and represent other people who are just like me, simple-minded folks who come from absolutely nothing and have a voice in Congress. That’s why when Mitt Romney told me I didn’t belong here, I this isn’t the first or will it be the last time that somebody has told me I didn’t belong and I fought to stay and to be represented and be heard. And that’s exactly what I’m going to continue to do. No matter how many people come after me, I will always stand strong as far as the finances, as you can imagine and appreciate.

“It is an ongoing inquiry and we’re more than willing and always willing to supply anything that is asked of us. And I stand strong and I have no, no doubt in my mind they all were attached. All my funds were obtained through legitimate reasons and channels. And I have no fear to say that I will suffer any ethics issue with that,” Santos claimed.

Kelly clearly not buying it, pushed Santos, “You are umm, I would love it if you could be a bit more specific, though.”

“You’re kind of talking a little bit vaguely, you know, through these loans, you know, there’s collateral. There are things that in the past you’ve said, okay, it didn’t come from Russia. It didn’t come from China. You say legitimately, that’s a lot of money. It didn’t appear that you had jobs that would provide that kind of income where you can make these kinds of loans. So I would love it if you could be a bit more specific, because these are real sizable figures?” Kelly asked.

“Of course, Greg, Devolder Organizations was founded in 2001 when I stepped away from my previous employment and I decided to go on my own to do exactly what I did for other companies for years, which is capital introduction, relationship management of high net-worth individuals,” Santos replied.

Santos’s official congressional bio, which omits any other key information like past education or employment history that the congressman has been found to have lied about in the past, notes he was born on July 22, 1988. Therefore, Santos would be 12 or 13 years old, when according to him “Devolder Organizations was founded in 2001.”

Additionally, Santos has been linked in the past to Harbor City Capital, a fund the SEC labeled a “Ponzi scheme” and has since shut down.

“I know numbers. Currently, at Harbor City Capital I manage a $1.5 billion fund and I know how to manage it well. I give record returns to anybody who watches this all understand I’m giving you a 12% fixed yield income return a year, which nobody in the market’s giving 4, and we’re giving 12,” Santos said in a 2020 clip unearthed by CNN in January.

Watch the full clip above.

