Newsmax Host Says He’s Not Surprised Hakeem Jeffries Was Made House Democratic Leader Because ‘You Knew It Wasn’t Gonna Be a White Guy’

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt said on Wednesday he wasn’t surprised Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) was elected to be the next House Minority Leader given his skin color.

“Hakeem Jeffries is an anti-U.S. oil, rabid defender of the pro-abortion death cult. He’s an election denier. He’s a pretty radical New York congressman,” said Schmitt on his show, Rob Schmitt Tonight (in a clip flagged by Jason Campbell of the progressive media watchdog Media Matters). “He tweeted numerous times following the 2016 election, at one point writing, ‘The more we learn about the 2016 election, the more illegitimate it becomes.’ And now this man leads the House Democrats. So you see the road that that party is going down?”

Bringing in former Trump campaign spokesperson Erin Perrine, Schmitt said, “It’s a pretty radical [choice]. I’m not surprised because you knew it wasn’t gonna be a white guy. I think we all knew that, but it’s a very extreme choice.”

“It is an extreme choice, and Democrats like to use this adage, right, show me your budget and I’ll show you your values?” she said. “Well, show me your leader and I’ll show you your party. They have picked an election denier. You know, the Green New Deal-loving champion-of-Russian-disinformation Hakeem Jeffries to lead the Democrats going into this Republican-led Congress.”

Contrary to Perrine’s assertion, Jeffries has not signed onto the Green New Deal.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com