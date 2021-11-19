Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield said on Thursday that if he were president, his approval rating would be close to 100 percent.

“This is the one place, I think, that Americans can get on board with. It’s called politics as usual,” he said during his show, Stinchfield. “I would hope that even Democrats are as fed up as Republicans are with this uni-party in Washington that operates as one giant behemoth that is constantly sticking it to the American people. Nothing’s getting done.”

“I said today on my radio show this morning, I said, Joe Biden’s approval rating is at like 38 percent now, it is so low. If I was president of the United States, I could have an approval rating of like 98 percent,” he continued. “You have all the tools at your disposal to make everyone’s lives better. Instead, what does Joe Biden? He’s made everyone’s lives worse and he can thank his Democrats for that as well. They’re right on board with it. It would be so easy to improve life in America, yet Joe Biden uses all the tools at his disposal to destroy it.”

Currently, Biden’s approval rating is at 41 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls. However, Stinchfield was correct with the 38 percent figure, as those were in the most recent ABC News/Washington Post and Quinnipiac polls.

