Newsmax, In All Seriousness, Airs Interview With Trump Jr.’s Fiancée Asking Trump’s Spokesperson About DeSantis’s 2024 Campaign

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host and fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., guest hosted on Newsmax on Monday and had the task of interviewing a Trump spokeswoman about the DeSantis campaign. The heavily pro-Trump set up went exactly as one might expect.

“Do you think it’s really a good move for DeSantis? He’s already trailing behind Trump,” began Guilfoyle, referring to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) forcefully declaring Trump lost the 2020 election in an interview Monday morning.

“His only momentum so far in this race has been his downward spiral. So now he’s, what, going ahead attacking the MAGA base, attacking Trump supporters, essentially. What do you make of this?” Guilfoyle asked Liz Harrington, a longtime spokeswoman for Trump who has frequently pushed election conspiracy theories.

“Well, Kimberly, that’s exactly right. He’s desperate and he’s really showing his true colors,” Harrington declared.

“And look what President Trump has been saying,” she continued. “The only reason they’re going after him so ferociously is because they cheat on elections. You wouldn’t have to say it’s illegal to criticize an election like they’re doing against President Trump unless you have something to hide,” she claimed, spinning the indictments regarding Trump’s efforts to overturn the election as proof of voter fraud.

“And what DeSantis is proving is that he’s willing to push a lie. The lie that Joe Biden got 81 million votes because he thinks it will benefit him politically, but just like everything else, is going to make him drive even lower in the polls,” Harrington concluded.

Guilfoyle, who was once married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), also claimed while on Newsmax that Trump will not take part in the GOP debate on Fox News at the end of the month. “Right now, he’s not going to. I know they want him to, but why would he go to that other network that is begging to have him on and help their ratings, right?” she claimed.

“And no, but he said, and he made a funny comment where he’s like, ‘Oh, let me just see, depending maybe I’ll pick one of these people as my VP,’ which is already just like reverse body slamming,” she concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Newsmax

