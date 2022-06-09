Newsmax Will Hold ‘Live Coverage’ of Jan. 6 Committee’s Prime-Time Hearing

Newsmax announced that the network will hold live coverage on the House Jan. 6 investigative committee’s prime-time hearing on the events surrounding the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The Thursday hearing will be the committee’s first televised event, and with the level of multimedia production value being poured into it, the hearing is expected to be a major media affair as the committee presents its evidence on the attempts to overturn the 2020 election. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm ET, and Newsmax put out a press statement announcing they will run “live coverage” as it happens.

From the announcement:

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt will anchor Newsmax’s live coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET, and expected to end about 9:30 p.m. Analysts are expected to include former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, attorney for former President Trump Alina Habba and attorney Ameer Benno. In a statement, Newsmax said, “This is an important news event and the reason Newsmax will carry it live, but it will also be important for us to make sure the public is aware of any and all partisan bias that results from the hearing.”

The committee hearing is expected to air on ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC, NBC, and PBS. The hearing will not air on Fox News, however, since the network has announced that their flagship channel will stick with their usual prime-time programming. Mediaite previously noted that instead, Fox hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will anchor special coverage for the hearing over on Fox Business Network, their coverage will be carried on Fox’s other smaller channels, and the two will have the discretion to cut into the main channel with updates if they feel doing so is warranted.

