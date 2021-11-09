Newsmax’s Eric Bolling Attacks Sesame Street, Calls Kermit a ‘Green Monster Commie,’ and Challenges Miss Piggy to a Debate

Newsmax’s Eric Bolling attacked Sesame Street, called the Muppets communists, and challenged Miss Piggy to a debate.

Yes, really.

Big Bird, Elmo, and Rosita taught kids in a recent special why it’s important for them to get vaccinated for covid-19, now that vaccines are available for kids 5 to 11.

There was a lot of wild outrage over something Sesame Street has literally been doing for decades.

Bolling weighed in on the special and said “Big Bird from Sesame Street [is] indoctrinating our five-year-olds.”

“Not the first time these little felt communists have tried to infect the minds of our youngest and most vulnerable children,’ he continued. “A decade ago, way back in 2011, I called out Kermit, that cute little green monster commie.”

If you’re wondering what the heck that’s about, well…

The Muppet movie released in 2011 received critical acclaim, but Bolling — on Fox Business Network at the time — was up in arms over the villain of the movie being an evil oil baron named Tex Richman.

“Is liberal Hollywood using class warfare to kind of brainwash our kids?” Bolling really asked at the time.

Kermit and Miss Piggy made some jokes about it weeks later, with the latter remarking the controversy “is almost as laughable as accusing Fox News of being news.”

Bolling repeated his complaint to Newsmax viewers Tuesday, saying, “The Muppets were blaming an oil baron for closing down the studio. That’s cute, you little oppressive Muppets. They didn’t even try to hide their disdain for success by naming the guy Tex Richman. But I took them to task.”

And after playing the clip of Miss Piggy, accompanied by a chyron that actually seriously said “MUPPETS, COME DEBATE ME ON THE BALANCE!”, Bolling invited Miss Piggy on his show for a debate.

“The invite’s still open, Miss Piggy. If you or your emasculated frog boyfriend Kermit ever want to join this desk, it’s free.”

You can watch above, via Newsmax.

