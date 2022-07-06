NewsNation Anchor Calls Out MSNBC, CNN Focusing More On Highland Park Mass Shooting Than Chicago Shootings: ‘Politically Fit…Its Narratives’

NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert called out MSNBC and CNN on Tuesday for focusing more on Monday’s mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park that the weekend violence in Chicago.

On Balance with Leland Vittert played clips of CNN anchor John Berman and MSNBC anchor Chris Jansing on the ground from the crime scene on Tuesday. Vittert pointed out that Highland Park is “a wealthy suburb” – a sign of each network’s priorities when it comes to covering violence.

He said:

Of course, they didn’t anchor from Chicago’s southside were gang shootouts and street crime killed eight over the weekend and injured 71. Going out as an anchor and doing your show from a location is expensive and it’s involved for the network’s. It’s a significant decision by the executives and the anchor together is done for a lot of reasons. One of which is to tell the audience this is the most important story. The anchor cares enough to get out of the studio to bring you the story from the location. It’s a pretty simple reason for going to Highland Park, CNN and MSNBC audience cares about mass shootings, they care a lot. Of course, white upper middle class and upper-class professionals are those networks primary viewers. Those are the people who live in Highland Park and gun violence happened to them rather than in a poor neighborhood.

Vittert went on to say that “mass shootings politically fit CNN and MSNBC its narrative.”

Additionally, he said, “pay attention because wherever you come down on gun control debate, Democrats will try to hang these shootings around Republicans necks, like an anchor.”

Watch above, via NewsNation.

