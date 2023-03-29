NewsNation Catches Migrant Smugglers Scaling Border Wall Live as Reporter Shouts Question

A live shot of the southern border was interrupted by real-time migrant smuggling during a NewsNation report Wednesday from correspondent Ali Bradley, who was able to ask the smuggler a question while he was scaling the border wall.

The startling events took place during NewsNation‘s Morning in America as Bradley was reporting live at the border wall near Naco, Arizona.

“Hey!” shouted Bradley up to the top of the wall, asking the smuggler a question in Spanish before turning back to the camera and explaining that, “he says he’s done sending migrants over but we are continuing to watch several groups down the way sending them over.”

Earlier in the broadcast, Bradley and her crew captured footage of the illegal crossings, and she reported they witnessed the smuggler in the clip send “at least four people” over the wall while they were at the location.

Bradley shared additional images and video on Twitter, including footage of the individuals climbing down the U.S. side of the wall using rope and walking into the United States.

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott was on to discuss the border just after the report.

“Guess what you didn’t see? You didn’t see any United States Border Patrol agents out patrolling the border because of the catch-and-release policies that this administration has put into place and refuses to have conversations about,” he said.

AZ: Every single morning in Naco— Smugglers send undocumented individuals in camo (mostly men from Mexico) over the wall using a ladder and rope. As soon as they hit the ground they run off into the brush. The smuggler stays on top of the ladder guiding them using binoculars—… pic.twitter.com/hDQgYWxuLu — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) March 29, 2023

I can’t figure out what this smuggler handed to this guy after he scaled the wall… I’m over here wondering what @redbox movie he rented 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XVRsMZKHpP — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) March 29, 2023

👀 This is happening every single morning in Naco, Arizona. https://t.co/ibiBibKvN8 — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) March 29, 2023

