Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is defending President Donald Trump‘s racist tweets directed at four congresswomen as a savvy political gambit.

Appearing Monday morning on Fox & Friends, Gingrich argued that the president is smart to put the quartet of Democratic House members in the spotlight — no matter what he does to put them there.

“I think the president believes the more he can get the country to look at the so-called squad, the more he can get them to realize how radical they are, and how fundamentally anti-American their views are, in the long run, the better off he is,” Gingrich said. “I think he would like to see them the front page of the Democratic Party. And I think he thinks anything he does to elevate them is to his net advantage.”

Trump, in a series of tweets on Sunday morning, directed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to “go back” to their countries.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly……….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” Trump wrote. “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how……..it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Apart from Omar, who was born in Somalia, the congresswomen were all born in the United States.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com