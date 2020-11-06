Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity on Thursday night, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich went on an unhinged rant against Pennsylvania election workers, while pushing a host of baseless claims that Democrats are attempting to steal the election and violating numerous federal laws.

“You have a group of corrupt people who have absolute contempt for the American people, who believe that we are so spineless, so cowardly, so unwilling to stand up for ourselves, that they can steal the presidency and we will wring our hands, bring in a few lawyers, and do nothing,” Gingrich began his rant.

“My hope is that President Trump will lead the millions of Americans who understand exactly what’s going on. The Philadelphia machine is corrupt. The machine in Atlanta, Detroit is corrupt And they are trying to steal the presidency and we should not allow them to do that,” the former speaker stated, with no push back from host Sean Hannity.

Gingrich then called upon the Department of Justice — and implicitly Attorney General Bill Barr — to take action against poll workers in these heavily Democratic metro areas.

“First of all, under federal law, we should lock up the people who are breaking the law. You stop somebody from being an observer, you just broke federal law. You hide and put up papers of nobody can see what you are doing,” he continued referencing Pennsylvania election workers, before alluding to several conspiracy theories being floated in conservative social media circles. “You just broke federal law. You bring in ballots that aren’t real. You just broke federal law.”

“I am sick and tired of corrupt left-wing Democrats who believe that we are too timid and too easy to intimidate, and therefore, let us go out and steal it,” Gingrich added. “That is exactly, no one should have any doubt, you are watching an effort to steal the Presidency of the United States. And this is not about Donald Trump. This is about the American people.”

The Fox News host then followed up with a few softball comments and a question.

“So, what is the answer, now that the law’s been violated and observers been kicked out? Doesn’t it render the vote illegitimate?” Hannity asked.

Gingrich replied, alluding to a post-Election Day decision by the Trump DOJ that claimed the legal power to send armed federal agents into ballot counting sites to investigate voter fraud claims. “The first answer — the first answer is for the attorney…look, the attorney general this afternoon issued an order that federal agents can carry guns in the pursuit of people who are breaking the law.”

“That’s a signal!” he concluded.

