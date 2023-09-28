Newt Gingrich Calls the GOP Primary For Trump, Says a Third Debate ‘Will Have Virtually No Viewership’

Fox News contributor and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich called the 2024 Republican primary for former President Donald Trump on Thursday and said that a third Republican debate would “have virtually no viewership.”

During an appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Gingrich reacted to the report that Republican donors have been pushing Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to enter the Republican primary against Trump.

“I suspect the money is there, but the votes aren’t,” said Gingrich. “I’m a big fan of Glenn Youngkin. I think he’s doing a great job as governor. I think in 2028, he could be a very impressive, maybe even frontrunner for president, but not this time. Not this year.”

He continued:

I was talking to our mutual friend, the pollster Matt Towery this afternoon, and Matt said to me, based on what he saw last night, this race is over, Donald Trump will be the nominee, they might as well quit having the various debates because they don’t work, they’re not helping anybody, and I think that’s where we are. I think Trump will be the nominee and the question now for everybody is do you want to see Joe Biden reelected or do you want to help Donald Trump? There’s no middle ground here, I don’t think.

Gingrich went on to say, “I think the Republican National Committee should cancel the future debates and say, ‘Look, we recognize the objective fact that Trump will be the nominee. We want to work with him,'” noting that, “In some of these races, some of these polls, Trump is like 43 points ahead of the next person. 43 points. He’s gonna be the nominee.”

After Ingraham proposed a debate between just Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley without a moderator, Gingrich said:

Look, I think there are a number of smart people on stage last night, and I think you’re right, if they were in a setting where they could have a real conversation, they would be more interesting people, but it wouldn’t help— would not help any of them get to be the nominee because the fact is very few people are going to watch. I don’t know what the numbers were last night, but they’re gonna be worse. Even if there is a third debate, it will have virtually no viewership. It will have no impact except in the news media.

Gingrich concluded that while he was fond of both Haley and DeSantis individually, “We are where we are. Trump is not really a candidate. He is the leader of a national movement, and that’s a totally different psychological and emotional relationship than candidacy.”

