Newt Gingrich: Maxine Waters Has No Idea ‘How Wealthy Steve Mnuchin Is’

Newt Gingrich dismissed Rep. Maxine Waters Tuesday evening during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, parroting President Donald Trump’s criticism of the House Financial Services Committee chair as ignorant and deriding her for not having “any idea how wealthy” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is.

Sec. Mnuchin and Rep.Waters clashed during a Congressional hearing Tuesday afternoon in an awkward and testy exchange about Mnuchin’s attempt to dismiss himself from the testimony to meet a foreign dignitary in his office.

After Mnuchin requested an end to the testimony to meet with a foreign official, Waters acknowledged that he could “choose to do whatever you want” but wouldn’t close the hearing as other lawmakers had questions for the cabinet secretary. “If you wish to keep me here so that I don’t have my important meeting and continue to grill me then if you do that I will cancel my meeting and I will not be back here,” Mnuchin told the chair after pulling his offer to “voluntarily” return before the committee. “I will be very clear if that’s the way you’d like to have this relationship.”

Gingrich dismissed Waters steadfast demeanor by saying “I don’t think secretary- congresswoman Waters has any idea how wealthy Mnuchin is.” Ingraham agreeably laughed before replying “That would be the best thing that ever happened to him. Probably he goes back to New York.”

Gingrich added, “Waters might be worried of getting fired because she has no visible means of getting support. But Mnuchin will be fine. It’s- it’s amazing to watch the level of ignorance that the Democrats are now displaying.”

The suggestion here seems to be that if Waters understood the wealth that Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive, perhaps she would be more amenable to his needs, because, he’s super wealthy? Or perhaps Mnuchin is just aiming to get fired so he can go back to making more millions and was treating Waters in a manner that would lead to that resolution post-haste.

Watch above via Fox News.

