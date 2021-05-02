‘Nice Try, Jake’: Susan Collins Doesn’t Say Who She Voted for in 2020

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) refused to tell CNN’s Jake Tapper who she voted for in the 2020 election.

Collins spoke to Tapper on Sunday for State of the Union, where she condemned the booing Senator Mitt Romney (R) got from his fellow Utah Republicans, and said that “We are not a party that is led by just one person.” These conversations largely revolved around Donald Trump since Collins and Romney have both been critical of Trump in the past, yet the Republican Party mostly remains in line behind the former president.

As Collins defended her approach to both of Trump’s impeachments in office, Tapper eventually remarked, “You didn’t say who you voted for in 2020.”

“You’re running for re-election. I could certainly understand that. Maine is a state with a lot of independents and independent-minded people,” Tapper continued. “But now that the election is over, who did you vote for in 2020?”

Collins rejected the question, chuckling as she said, “Nice try, Jake.”

“I got asked that a great deal and I’m going to keep my vote private,” she said. “To me, my election was all about who could better represent Maine and the country. I will work with whomever is the president. I’ve done that with four presidents and I’m going to continue to do that with President Biden.”

Watch above, via CNN.

