MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace bemoaned on Thursday what she described as a radical diet of extreme rhetoric pushed by right-wing media to conservative audiences.

Wallace started her show, Deadline: White House, about a Department of Homeland Security bulletin about what DHS called a “challenging threat environment” due to threats from both domestic and foreign extremists.

“This threat is emboldened and empowered by a right-wing disinformation machine that includes members of Congress, people like Arizona Republican Paul Gosar whose post depicting the murder of Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was met with calls for censure and an ethics investigation from one party, the Democratic Party,” said Wallace. “But you guessed it, silence from Kevin McCarthy and his entire Republican leadership.”

“It also includes right-wing media networks who glorify vigilantes, people like Kyle Rittenhouse, and supply millions of Americans with a steady supply of toxic stew of grievance and violent rhetoric. Watch,” she continued, followed by several soundbites from conservative media programs.

“Let me tell you something, Laura, and everyone watching,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX) told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “The revolution has begun. A silent revolution, by the Democrat Party and Joe Biden to take over this country.”

“When leaders refer to hold themselves accountable, people revolt,” said Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “It happens.”

“What are the consequences for traitors who meddled with our sacred democratic process and tried steal power by taking away the voices of the American people? What happens to them well, in the past, America had a very good solution for dealing with such traitors,” said One America News’ Pearson Sharp in June. “Execution.” (Pearson later tried to walk back those remarks.)

Following the soundbites, Wallace said, “Yeah. That’s what they’re watching. That’s what they’re eating.”

“Right-wing radicalization though is colliding with the proliferation of guns in America,” she continued, citing an attendee at an event in Idaho by the pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA asking TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, “When do we get to use the guns? No, that’s not a joke. I’m not saying it like that. I mean, literally, where’s the line?”

Wallace acknowledged that Kirk rejected the attendee’s “call for violence,” but said that “this is a snapshot of a cynical and radicalized slice of the Right in America.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

