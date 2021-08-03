MSNBC anchor Nicole Wallace said on Tuesday that Republican men have “whored themselves out to a delusion” and she blasted rival Fox News for mocking the police that responded to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

Wallace made the comments during a segment on Deadline: White House regarding news that two more police officers who responded to the Capitol attack had died by suicide. The panel also discussed the police officers that testified in front of the U.S. House select committee to investigate that day in January on which Congress certified Joe Biden’s electoral victory as president.

“I’m grappling to find family-friendly words, since it’s 4 p.m. in the east, 1 p.m. in the west, but these men, mostly in the Republican party, you know, have whored themselves out to a delusion,” Wallace said to former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO), an MSNBC contributor. “Let’s be really blunt here. There whole lot of people in Fox News’ audience who might sort of be in the communities of law enforcement, officers more than in our viewing audience.”

“That’s just the sort of demographic history of who watches what,” she continued. “And the fact that on those networks, they weren’t ignored. They were highlighted and mocked. These men were mocked. Their injuries were denied, and their trauma seems to be ongoing.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com