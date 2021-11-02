Nicolle Wallace Blasts ‘Trump Insurrection Endorsed Republican’ Youngkin: He Flipped Suburbs With ‘Critical Race Theory, Which Isn’t Real’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace attacked the projected winner of the Virginia gubernatorial race, Republican Glenn Youngkin, while she claimed that Critical Race Theory “isn’t real,” invoking the emphasis on the issue throughout his campaign.

During MSNBC’s coverage of the 2021 Virginia governor’s election, Wallace intensely questioned Youngkin’s campaign strategy and criticized him for not distancing himself further from former president Donald Trump.

“He worshipped at the altar of Donald Trump on Fox News,” said Wallace about the Republican hopeful. “He flew an insurrection flag at his rallies. He played dumb about a Zoom rally,” she continued.

The anchor dug in further, claiming that Youngkin “did not really put much distance between himself and Donald Trump on the big lie or the deadly insurrection, in which police officers were maimed by flagpoles.”

Wallace then begun discussing the recently controversial subject of Critical Race Theory, something that she considers “isn’t real.”

“I think the real ominous thing is that critical race theory,” started Wallace, “which isn’t real, turned the suburbs 15 points to the Trump insurrection endorsed Republican.”

Claiming that critical race theory is not a real concept is seemingly a trend on MSNBC during the election coverage on Tuesday evening, as earlier on air Rachel Maddow made the same argument.

“What do Democrats do about that?” Wallace concluded.

Watch above via MSNBC

